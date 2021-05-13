Quiet conditions will remain the name of the weather game throughout Thursday. Warmer temperatures will arrive Friday into the weekend. Our next rain chances hold off until late Sunday, with continued chances for rain lasting into the early part of next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: Low 42˚ / High 67˚ Partly Sunny
Friday: Low 42˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 46˚ / High 73˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 52˚ / High 77˚ Scattered PM Storms
Monday: Low 58˚ / High 79˚ Scattered Storms
