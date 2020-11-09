The quiet pattern we experienced this weekend will continue into the new workweek. It’ll remain sunny and tranquil throughout Monday, with an uptick in cloud cover taking us through the early part of our Tuesday. Likely rain and storm chances arrive Tuesday afternoon, lasting into Veterans Day morning. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Monday: High 79˚/ Low 56˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 75˚/ Low 58˚ PM Showers/Storms
Wednesday: High 65˚/ Low 57˚ Scattered AM Showers
Thursday: High 63˚/ Low 44˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: High 62˚/ Low 43˚ Mostly Sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.