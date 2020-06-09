Scattered rain showers will impact the area Tuesday morning, with the potential for scattered strong/severe storms set to follow this afternoon. It’ll be cooler, with highs ranging between the low and mid 80s. We’ll keep chances for the wet stuff in the forecast on Wednesday as a cold front plows through, before improving conditions arrive for the last half of the work week. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Tuesday: 85˚/ 72˚ Scattered Storms

Wednesday: 84˚/ 73˚ Scattered Storms

Thursday: 81˚/ 62˚ Partly Sunny

Friday: 85˚/ 58˚ Mostly Sunny

Saturday: 82˚/ 58˚ Partly Sunny

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

