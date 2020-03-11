Partly to mostly cloudy skies will join a hit-and-miss sprinkle chance Wednesday. Rain chances will increase Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front advances east toward the area. We’ll keep close eyes on the afternoon and evening hours, as strong storms could become a possibility. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 62/Low 45, mostly cloudy
- Thursday: High 73/Low 48, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 56/Low 45, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 51/Low 39, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 58/Low 42, scattered showers/storms
