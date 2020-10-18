Increasing clouds early Sunday will accompany scattered rain chances as we get later into the day. It’ll remain comfortable in the temperature department, with readings hanging in the low 70s. A warming trend takes over through the first half of the work week, along with continued rain chances. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Sunday: High 70˚/ Low 46˚ Scattered PM Showers

Monday: High 72˚/ Low 50˚ Scattered Showers

Tuesday: High 74˚/ Low 57˚ Isolated Showers

Wednesday: High 80˚/ Low 60˚ Partly Sunny

Thursday: High 82˚/ Low 63˚ Mostly Sunny

