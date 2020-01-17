Cold conditions will linger under partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday. A few showers will be possible by late afternoon, with chances for the wet stuff increasing as we get into Friday night and early Saturday. A cold front will shift to our east by Saturday evening, allowing strong northwest winds to usher in a much colder airmass. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 43/Low 27, increasing clouds
- Saturday: High 59/Low 40, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 33/Low 23, mostly sunny
- Monday: Hight 28/Low 16, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 35/Low 17, mostly sunny
