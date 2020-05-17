Hit and miss shower/storm chances Sunday morning will increase in coverage this afternoon into tonight. It’ll remain very warm, with highs returning to the 80s. A much cooler, drearier pattern takes over for much of the week, with continued rain chances. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: 82˚/ 64˚ PM Showers/Storms Likely
Monday: 71˚/ 58˚ Scattered Showers
Tuesday: 67˚/ 53˚ Scattered Showers
Wednesday: 70°/ 49° Scattered Showers
Thursday: 73°/ 52° Scattered Showers
