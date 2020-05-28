For yet another day, rain and storm chances will exist across southcentral Kentucky. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy with highs hanging out in the low 80s. A passing front brings chances for the wet stuff Friday, with a much nicer weekend set to follow. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 82/Low 63, scattered storms
- Friday: High 79/Low 65, showers/storms likely
- Saturday: High 76/Low 63, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 75/Low 54, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 78/Low 52, mostly sunny
