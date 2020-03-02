Widespread showers and storms will put a damper on the early days of March, as a complex system advances east over the region. This will keep rain chances in the forecast all the way through Thursday, before high pressure builds in to provide nicer, cooler weather for the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 65/Low 50, showers/storms likely
- Tuesday: High 62/Low 53, showers/storms likely
- Wednesday: High 61/Low 42, isolated afternoon showers
- Thursday: High 60/Low 41, isolated showers
- Friday: High 50/Low 36, mostly sunny
