Scattered rain showers early Monday will give way to partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase Monday night into Tuesday before a weak disturbance brings the potential for a scattered wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday. Sunshine should finally return Thursday, if we’re lucky! For a full forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 48/Low 39, mostly cloudy
- Tuesday: High 42/Low 30, partly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 44/Low 33, scattered wintry mix
- Thursday: High 46/Low 32, partly cloudy
- Friday: High 50/Low 32, partly sunny
