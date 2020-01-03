Likely rain chances linger through the final day of the workweek. But despite the rain and cloud cover, temperatures should climb well above average for this time of year. A strong cold front will blast through Friday night, resulting in strong northwest winds ushering in much colder air. This could result in some frozen precipitation mixing in with scattered rain showers Saturday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 58/Low 48, showers likely
- Saturday: High 40/Low 35, scattered wintry mix
- Sunday: High 53/Low 28, partly sunny
- Monday: High 50/Low 30, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 48/Low 37, scattered showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.