The forecast will take a damp turn as we work throughout the upcoming days. Scattered showers will be with us Friday, with increasing chances for rain following this weekend. Saturday night into Sunday should be the busiest time frame, with thunderstorms joining the party as well. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 31˚ / High 55˚ Scattered Showers
Saturday: Low 45˚ / High 62˚ Scattered Showers
Sunday: Low 51˚ / High 64˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Monday: Low 43˚ / High 57˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 35˚ / High 60˚ Scattered Showers
