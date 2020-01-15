Scattered rain showers will own the forecast Wednesday, with a few rumbles of thunder not out of the question. Winds will be quite strong out of the south, which should take highs to about 70 degrees. We’ll be partly sunny and much cooler behind a passing cold front Thursday, with shower and storm chances returning this weekend. For a full forecast breakdown, see wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 71/Low 49, scattered showers/storms
- Thursday: High 46/Low 35, partly cloudy
- Friday: High 49/Low 29, showers/storms likely
- Saturday: High 58/Low 41, scattered AM showers
- Sunday: Hight 35/Low 25, partly cloudy
