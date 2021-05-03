Rain, rain and more rain. A strong low pressure system keeps us wet to start the workweek. We could see some embedded thunderstorms Monday as well as wind gusts a little over 20 mph. The high does reach about 80 degrees with 24-hour rain accumulation remaining under an inch. This seems to be the theme through Wednesday. For more forecast information, go to wxornotbg.com.
Monday: AM Low 63° / PM High 80° Showers
Tuesday: AM Low 66° / PM High 80° Showers
Wednesday: AM Low 53° / PM High 66° Slight Chance of Showers
Thursday: AM Low 46° / PM High 66° Sunny/PM Showers
Friday: AM Low 47°/ PM High 66° Sunny/PM Showers
