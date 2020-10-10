Rain showers will continue to plague the region Sunday as the remains of Delta traverse across the area. Highs will only be able to achieve the low 70s as a result. A passing cold front will bring a surge of warmer air Monday, along with a few pop-up showers. Sunny, cooler conditions return Tuesday. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: High 72˚/ Low 64˚ Storms Likely
Monday: High 81˚/ Low 63˚ Isolated Showers
Tuesday: High 73˚/ Low 50˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: High 71˚/ Low 48˚Mostly Sunny
Thursday: High 72˚/ Low 49˚ Mostly Sunny
