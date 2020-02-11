Mostly cloudy skies will be accompanied by scattered showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday. Rain chances should taper off through the afternoon. Widespread heavy rain is expected to follow Wednesday into Thursday morning, with rainfall amounts for the entire work week tallying between 2 and 4 inches before it’s all said and done. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 45/Low 41, mostly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 53/Low 36, showers/storms likely
- Thursday: High 43/Low 40, scattered morning showers
- Friday: High 34/Low 18, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 50/Low 25, partly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.