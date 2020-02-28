Partly to mostly cloudy skies will join scattered rain/snow showers Friday. Nighttime clearing will lead to sunny, warmer conditions Saturday. Southerly winds will send highs to the 60s under increasing clouds Sunday, with widespread rain set to follow late Sunday through the early part of next week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 45/Low 32, scattered wintry mix
- Saturday: High 49/Low 25, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 63/Low 35, increasing clouds
- Monday: High 64/Low 51, showers likely
- Tuesday: High 62/Low 56, showers/storms likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.