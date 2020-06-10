Partly sunny skies will be with us early Wednesday before an isolated shower/storm chance returns with a passing cold front around midday. The most likely areas to see a stray dose of the wet stuff will be east of Interstate 65. High pressure builds in behind this weathermaker, bringing a quieter, cooler, less humid end to the last half of the week. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 88/Low 73, isolated storms
- Thursday: High 81/Low 62, partly sunny
- Friday: High 85/Low 58, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 82/Low 58, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 85/Low 60, mostly sunny
