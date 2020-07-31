Shower and storm chances will continue Friday thanks to a stationary front locked in across the area. Expect similar conditions Saturday, with an added concern for severe weather. With ample rainfall possible through this time, a flash flood watch is in place for the entire area. Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year through the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 84/Low 71, scattered storms
- Saturday: High 83/Low 69, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 82/Low 67, isolated storms
- Monday: High 83/Low 65, isolated storms
- Tuesday: High 84/Low 67 scattered storms
