Widespread showers and storms will be present across the region Monday. Temperatures will remain cool, only topping out in the upper 40s. Readings will bottom out in the mid-30s Monday night, allowing for wet snowflakes to appear. Brisk, northwesterly winds and clearing skies bring a much colder feel Tuesday. Total rain amounts with this system should range between 1 and 3 inches, and a flood watch will be in effect until late Monday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 49/Low 37, showers/storms likely
- Tuesday: High 39/Low 34, decreasing clouds
- Wednesday: High 40/Low 24, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 48/Low 21, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 50/Low 31, increasing clouds
