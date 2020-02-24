Rain and storm chances will beleaguer southcentral Kentucky on Monday. The wet stuff will taper off Monday night, with clouds hanging tough through Tuesday. A separate system brings scattered rain chances back into the fold Wednesday, with the possibility of a few snowflakes mixing in Wednesday evening. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 51/Low 40, showers likely
- Tuesday: High 57/Low 46, scattered morning showers
- Wednesday: High 43/Low 36, scattered showers
- Thursday: High 39/Low 26, partly sunny
- Friday: High 40/Low 27, mostly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.