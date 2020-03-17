A few hit-and-miss showers Tuesday morning will make way for cloudy conditions by the afternoon. A short-lived dry spell will take us through midday Wednesday before widespread showers and storms return through the afternoon and evening. An active pattern will follow into the start of the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Tuesday: High 59/Low 46, scattered morning showers
- Wednesday: High 73/Low 46, afternoon showers likely
- Thursday: High 76/Low 62, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 71/Low 63, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 50/Low 36, isolated showers
