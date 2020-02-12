Widespread rainfall will be present Wednesday, picking up in intensity late in the afternoon into the night as a strong cold front plows through the area. Lingering showers overnight will taper off Thursday morning, but cloud cover will hang tough. It’ll be much colder as we move through the last half of the workweek. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 53/Low 36, showers/storms likely
- Thursday: High 43/Low 39, isolated morning showers
- Friday: High 34/Low 18, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 50/Low 20, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 54/Low 37, partly sunny
