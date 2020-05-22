The disturbance that’s brought Debbie Downer weather to the area in recent days will finally pull out of here by Friday evening. Clouds will linger, along with shower and storm chances, as highs find their way to about 80 degrees. A very warm, humid and more typical of summer pattern takes over for Memorial Day weekend. This will include thunderstorm chances each day. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 81/Low 59, scattered showers
- Saturday: High 84/Low 64, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 86/Low 65, scattered storms
- Monday: High 87/Low 68, scattered storms
- Tuesday: High 84/Low 68, scattered storms
