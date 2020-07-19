Sunny skies will accompany another day of relentless heat and humidity. The mercury will rise between the low- and mid-90s, with indices flirting with the triple-digit mark. Hit-and-miss storm chances return early this week, with increasing chances of the wet stuff set to follow. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: 93˚/ 71˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: 92˚/ 74˚ Scattered PM Storms
Tuesday: 93˚/ 72˚ Scattered Storms
Wenesday: 92˚/ 73˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: 91˚/ 71˚ Storms Likely
