Relentless heat and humidity will continue to plague the region Thursday through the end of the week. Temperatures will range between the low and mid 90s. During the peak heating of each afternoon, pop-up to widely scattered storm chances will be possible. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday Low 71˚ / High 93˚ Scattered PM Storms
Friday Low 68˚ / High 91˚ Scattered PM Storms
Saturday Low 70˚ / High 90˚ Isolated PM Storms
Sunday Low 70˚ / High 88˚ Scattered PM Storms
Monday Low 71˚ / High 86˚ Storms Likely