The new workweek begins under sunny skies before gradually increasing clouds take over Monday afternoon. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will help propel a cold front through the area Tuesday into Wednesday, sparking shower and strong storm chances. For a more detailed forecast, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 91/Low 62, partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 88/Low 72, scattered storms
- Wednesday: High 84/Low 73, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 84/Low 62, partly sunny
- Friday: High 85/Low 58, mostly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.