A stationary front will settle in over the area Wednesday, resulting in rounds of showers and storms. Similar conditions will follow on Thursday before a passing cold front brings an end to the wet stuff as we finish out the workweek. Cooler, less humid air will follow the passing front, resulting in very nice conditions for the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 85/Low 72, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 84/Low 70, scattered storms
- Friday: High 81/Low 70, isolated storms
- Saturday: High 79/Low 59, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 82/Low 61, mostly sunny
