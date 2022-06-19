Restaurant inspections for May 18-June 15, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Golden Hibachi Buffet, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because food and/or ice was adulterated or contaminated (mold-like substance in the ice machine); several opened canned products were in the walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers (immediately discarded); food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; and the permit holder was not monitoring/providing to the regulatory authority procedural records from monitoring/verification of the HACCP plan, 90.
C Dawgs, 7958 Ky. 185, 100.
Ruby Tuesday, 2925 Scottsville Road, 96.
SKyPAC, 601 College St., follow-up required because there was no sanitizing solution available (need a refill); and hot water was not connected to the hand sink, 95.
Great American Grill, 1020 Wilkinson Trace, 100.
Five Star Food Service, 120 Hunter Court, 98.
Gerard’s 1907 Tavern, 935 College St., 100.
Crossroads, 5499 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because Subway back-stock veggie cooler was not holding food at proper temperature, 97.
Local Taco, 430 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because of bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods (employee at bar cutting limes, product immediately discarded); cut peppers by fryer (fruit in bar area, immediately discarded), 89.
Fuel Nutrition, 760 Campbell Lane, 98.
Rita’s Italian Ice, 1840 Christian Way, 100.
Bezaleel Virgen, 1200 Clay St., 100.
Sonic, 1901 Russellville Road, 97.
Overtime Bar and Grill, 773 Bakersfield Way, follow-up required because refrigeration unit at cutting station wasn’t working, 93.
California Street Taco, 1333 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Bowling Green Country Club, 251 Beech Bend Road, 100.
IGA Express Shell, 3380 Louisville Road, 96.
TMart, 1205 Adams St., 97.
Western Kentucky University Campus Child Care, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Kona Ice, 2663 Laurelstone Lane, 100.
El Mazatlan, 3521 Dahlia Court, 97.
Con Con’s, 1924 Russellville Road, 100.
Burger King, 731 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because of improper cold holding temperatures, 97. Passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Bright Beginnings Childcare, 923 E. 10th Ave., 99.
Robison 6 LLC, 3510 Nashville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized; and toxic substances needed to be properly identified, stored and used, 91. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 96.
Sam’s Gyro, 741 Campbell Lane, 99.
Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized, 96. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 99.
Penn Station East Coast Subs, 651 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 97.
Robison 6 LLC, 646 Lovers Lane, follow-up required because food was not received at proper temperature, 97. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 99.
Firehouse Subs, 2300 Gary Farms Blvd., 99.
Drury Inn, 3250 Scottsville Road, 99.
Smoothie King, 2708 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because person in charge or present needed to demonstrate knowledge and perform duties; food needed to be in good condition, safe and unadulterated; food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized; and toxic substances needed to be properly identified, stored and used, 79.
Stakz Yogurt, 1945 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because person in charge needed to demonstrate knowledge and perform duties; management, food employees and conditional employees (knowledge, responsibilities and reporting); needed proper use of restriction and exclusion; proper response procedures needed for vomiting and diarrheal events; and food contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized, 80.
Wendy’s, 2638 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized, 91. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 96.
Sonic, 4825 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because person in charge or present needed to demonstrate knowledge and perform duties; food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized; and improper cold holding temperatures, 81.
Greenwood Nursing and Rehab, 5079 Scottsville Road, 100.
Smoothie King, 2435 Nashville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized, 93. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 96.
Domino’s, 650 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 95.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.