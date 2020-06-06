Restaurant inspections for June 1-3, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
270 Nutrition, 5248 Scottsville Road, 100.
Sbarro, 2625 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area, 95.
Jet's Pizza, 1625 Campbell Lane, 100.
Subway, 2738 Scottsville Road, 99.
Sonic, 2375 Gary Farms Blvd., follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area, 96.
Target, 160 American Ave., 100.
Sam's Gyros, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
Popeye's, 6860 Louisville Road, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
