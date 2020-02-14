Restaurant inspections for Jan. 31-Feb. 7, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Fuel Nutrition, 760 Campbell Lane, 99.
Mex-Out, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 107, follow-up required because an employee was eating, drinking or smoking in an unauthorized area; cleaning chemicals were stored improperly, 87. Passed follow-up inspection, 92.
The A-Frame, 1229A Center St., 99.
Minit Mart, 669 Three Springs Road, follow-up required because cleaning chemicals were stored above single-use items, 94.
Big League BBQ, 306A Old Morgantown Road, 99.
The O Group, 3031 Nashville Road, 99.
St. Joseph Elementary School, 416 Church St., 100.
Rafferty's, 1939 Scottsville Road, 99.
The Medical Center, 250 Park St., 99.
Longhorn Steakhouse, 2635 Scottsville Road, 98.
Western Kentucky University L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center, 406 Elrod Road, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
