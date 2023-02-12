Restaurant inspections for Jan. 24-Feb. 9, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Taco Bell, 2628 Scottsville Road, 100.
Starbucks, 710 Campbell Lane, 96.
Arcadia Senior Living, 618 Lovers Lane, 99.
Hardee’s, 127 Cumberland Trace, 95.
Quality Inn, 4646 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food was not obtained from an approved source, 93.
Wingate by Wyndham, 185 Greenwood Lane, 99.
Wild Eggs, 804 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized, 93.
Super 8, 250 Cumberland Trace, 99.
The Salvation Army, 400 W. Main Ave., follow-up required because food not obtained from an approved source, 96.
Men’s Addiction Recovery Center, 1791 River St., 100.
Mancino’s, 2710 Nashville Road, 100.
Wal-Mart, 1201 Morgantown Road, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy, 96.
IGA Express Shell, 5281 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because chemicals were stored around the hand sink, 96.
Jr. Food Store, 5202 Louisville Road, follow-up required because there was a sprayer with an unknown chemical in the food prep area (immediate action taken), 97.
Los Camaradas, 212 W. Main Ave., follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 90.
Finish Line Sports Bar and Grill, 4767 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (freezer and holding); and cleaning chemicals were stored improperly (immediately resolved), 89.
Popeye’s, 6860 Louisville Road, 95.
Gerard’s 1907 Tavern, 935 College St., follow-up required because lemons were stored at improper temperature (corrected with disposal and ice education), 94.
Just Love Coffee Cake, 1640 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized; and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 85.
Five Star Food Service, 120 Hunter Court, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the day or date by which the food shall be consumed, cold or discarded in the freezer, 95.
Chuck E. Cheese, 2625 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Bowling Green International Grocery, 2505 Russellville Road, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; food was in contact with soiled equipment and/or utensils; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; and items were stored above prep area, 87.
Riley’s Bakery, 819 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 98.
Simply Ramen, 801 Campbell Lane, Suite E, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; canned food products were observed that indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents (immediate removal); food and/or ice adulterated or contaminated; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; and there were unlabeled chemical bottles, 82.
Jumpin’ Jack’s/Chester’s Chicken, 2200 Stonehenge Drive, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 93.
Frank’s Bar B Que, 412 Raven, 100.
Crossroads IGA (Derby Pizza), 3954 Ky 185, 100.
Mission BBQ, 2631 Scottsville Road, 100.
Aramark Red Zone, Downing University Center, follow-up required because TCS foods which were cooked and then refrigerated were not reheated rapidly to proper temperature (immediate action taken); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 92.
Wal-Mart, 150 Walton Ave., 100.
Chinstar Asian Cuisine, 2508 Scottsville Road, 100.
Donato’s Pizza, 1831 Cave Mill Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained a proper temperature, 90.
Cheddar’s, 701 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicate swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 88.
Crossroads IGA, 8381 Nashville Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 90.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.