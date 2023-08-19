Restaurant inspections for Aug. 3-17, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Azzip Pizza, 651 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, Suite 201, 97.
Cheddar’s, 701 Campbell Lane, 97.
WKU Baseball Concessions No. 2, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 99.
WKU Diddle Concessions Numbers 13, 14, 15 and 16, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Diddle Concessions No. 17, 1906 College Heights Blvd., follow-up required because there was no hot water available, 98. Passed follow-up inspection, 100.
WKU Smith Stadium Concessions Numbers 1 and 2, 1605 Avenue of Champions, 100.
WKU Smith Stadium Concessions Numbers 3-12, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
WKU Smith Stadium Harbaugh Club, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 99.
WKU Soccer Concession No. 18, Creason Street, 100.
Virgie Ree’s Cari-BQ, 1025 Boatlanding Road, 100.
Flea Land of Bowling Green, 1100 Three Springs Road, 100.
Zaxby’s, 1801 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
Southern BBQ Express, 1250 Peachtree Lane, 100.
Southern BBQ, 1250 Peachtree Lane, 100.
Hilligan’s Bar & Grill, 1265 College St., follow-up required because there were no sanitizer buckets made up in the establishment; and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature in pizza prep reach-in cooler, 93.
Wild Eggs, 804 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature in reach-in unit in omelet area, 94.
Jackson’s Orchard and Nursery, 1280 Slim Island Road, follow-up required because of bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods in product preparation; no certified food manager was present; there were no sanitizer buckets present in the establishment; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 89.
Los Camaradas, 212 W. Main Ave., 96.
Mission BBQ, 2631 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
McDonald’s, 603 Hennessy Way, 100.
Huck’s, 601 Hennessy Way, follow-up required because there was an employee beverage in the kitchen work area on food prep counter; employee beverage was not covered properly; no buckets of sanitizer for towels were present; and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature for hot holding unit in front of kitchen, 91.
Stingray Grill, 350 Corvette Drive, 96.
Sonic, 2375 Gary Farms Blvd., follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; and there was the presence of insects, 84.
Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill, 191 Cumberland Trace Road, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 90.
Oriental Steakhouse, 1038 Chestnut St., follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; and cleaning chemicals were not properly labeled, 91.
Stepworks, 331-339 Brookwood Drive, 93.
Beet Box Produce, 2020 Scottsville Road, 98.
BG Pizza-Jets Pizza, 1625 Campbell Lane, 95.
Taco Bell, 1162 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
KFC, 1201 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 95.
Back Porch Grilling, 4409 Beechland Road, Lewisburg, 100.
Wicked Brew Coffee, 2319 Nashville Road, 100.
Crossroads IGA, 1560 Mount Victor Lane, 97.
Lotus Express/Suki Hana, 2625 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there were open cans in use; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 93.
Mirela’s Events and Desserts Catering, 401 Day Star Circle, 100.
Sonic, 3394 Louisville Road, follow-up required because there was a mold-like substance present inside of the ice machine; and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 93.
Walmart, 150 Walton Ave., follow-up required because the hand sink by the cake decorating area was not reaching minimum water temperature required (water must be between 90-110 degrees), 97.
S&T Restaurant, 2425 Scottsville Road, 98.
Jim’s BBQ, 854 Harding Road, 97.
El Potrero, 270 Trotters Lane, follow-up required because of bare hand contact with ready to eat foods; bare hand contact with lemons for drinks in bar area; there was expired Grade A dairy; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature in reach-in prep area cooler and lemons for drinks; and there were unlabeled chemical bottles, 83.
Tokyo Express, 1442 Nashville Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area (cups with no lids); there were no written procedures for using time as a public health control; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded in walk-in cooler and reach-in sushi fridge; bottle of chemical was unlabeled in kitchen dish area; and bug spray was stored in kitchen area, 81.
Richpond Market and Deli, 8233 Nashville Road, follow-up required because food was from unapproved source (Tin Roof fruit tea); chemicals were not stored properly, 89.
El Mazatlan, 300 Cumberland Trace, follow-up required because of bare hand contact with ready-to-eat lemons; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature for food items in grill area; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded in walk-in cooler and reach-in desert cooler in front of cashier; dish detergent was not stored with label on bucket; found chemical bottle with no label; gloves were not changed when switching tasks and used to grab meats and vegetables; gloves were not used properly; and plumbing system was not installed to preclude backflow, 80.
Puerto Vallarta, 1632 U.S 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because canned food products were observed that indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; food in open container on floor of walk-in was not six inches off of the floor; and toxic chemicals were not stored in designated area; 93.
Gerard’s 1907 Tavern, 935 College St., follow-up required because bar fruit was not at proper temperature, 93.
Alley Pub & Pizza, 422 1/2 East Main St., 100.
Academy of Little People, 2701 Old Louisville Road, 99.
Colonial Center, 2365 Nashville Road, follow-up required because the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration, 95.
Dolphie’s Lounge, 4646 Scottsville Road, 97.
Panera Bread, 1770 Campbell Lane, Suite C, 98.
IHOP, 3240 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because of the presence of insects (gnats around drain areas), 96.
Exxon Fastrac, 4763 Scottsville Road, 99.
Shogun Bistro, 761 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because there were not parasite destruction records; there were no written procedures for using time as a public health control; items in walk-in cooler not labeled the date to be used or discarded; and the permit holder was not monitoring/providing to the regulatory authority procedural records from monitoring/verification of the HACCP plan, 87.
Hyatt Place Bowling Green Food Service, 1347 Center St., 100.
Burger King, 3020 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Groovy Gus Mini Donuts, 1713 Scottsville Road, Suite E, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.