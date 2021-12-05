Restaurant inspections for Nov. 17-Dec. 1, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Taco Bell, 1802 Russellville Road, 100.
Liquor Barn, 2625 Scottsville Road, 97.
Hickory Hix Wild BBQ, 226 Hines St., follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized; chemicals were stored above food; and there was no water available, 91.
Shogun Bistro, 761 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because person in charge did not demonstrate food safety knowledge; food and/or ice adulterated or contaminated (mold-like substance present in ice machine); food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized; TCS food was not maintained at 135 degrees or above (cooked chicken at back grill station was not held at proper temperature, immediately discarded); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (sushi area, food not date labeled), 82.
Mary Jane’s Chocolates, 432 E. Main St., 100.
Meijer, 1676 Westpark Drive, 100.
Overtime Bar and Grill, 773 Bakersfield Way, 98.
Cici’s Pizza, 760 Campbell Lane, 92.
WKU Agriculture Exposition Center, 406 Elrod Road, 100.
Donato’s, 861 Fairview Ave., 98.
The Roof Coffee, 299 Old Lovers Lane, 100.
Funky Bean, 404 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Mirela’s Events and Desserts Catering, 401 Day Star Circle, 100.
Taqueria Sinai, 1143 Clay St., 99.
Java City Coffee, 1509 Hilltop Drive, 100.
Kummer/Little Recreation Center, 333 College St., 100.
Crossland Community Church, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Smokey Malone’s BBQ, 827 Memorial Circle, 98.
Firehouse Pizza, 1703 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 98.
Spillway Bar and Grill, 2195 Old Louisville Road, 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed.
A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.