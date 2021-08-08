Restaurant inspections for May 18-Aug. 5, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Jimmy “D’s” Bar-B-Que, 5449 B Scottsville Road, 96.
Split Tree B.B.Q., 115 Wilson Road, 100.
S & D Soul Favorites, 729 Chestnut St., 100.
Minit Mart, 1051 Fairview Ave., follow-up required because there was a mold-like substance on sliced cheese, 95.
IGA Express Shell, 1990 Mel Browning St., 99.
Parkway Shell Food Mart, 2750 Russellville Road, 99.
El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 4700 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there were unwholesome foods in reach-in cooler (chicken, pork/beef, scallops); cucumbers showed signs of mold-like substance in walk-in cooler, bagged spinach (unwholesome); food and/or ice adulterated or contaminated (mold-like substance present on ice machine); TCS food not maintained at 41 degrees or below (reach-in coolers by cook station); food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (prepped meat not date marked); and WD-40 was stored on shelf with serving platters), 80.
Speedway, 110 Walton Ave., follow-up required because reach-in cooler temperature was reading above 41 degrees (work order placed for repair), 96.
Pizza Hut, 1414 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Hardee’s, 2370 Russellville Road, 98.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.