Restaurant inspections for Jan. 3-22 according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Starbucks, 360 East 8th Ave., Suite 100, 100.
Crossroads IGA, 3954 Ky. Hwy. 185, 100.
Little Fox Bakery, 314 East Main St., Suite 100, 99.
Red Lobster, 2525 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area, 97. Passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Huck's, 140 New Bond Way, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in an unauthorized area; 89.
Great Escape 12, 323 Great Escape Drive, 99.
Taqueria Yeaffteria Los Vazquez, 850 Morgantown Road, follow-up required because there was the presence of insects, 89.
The Pit Stop, 3315 Louisville Road, 100.
Sang Sushi, 1640 Scottsville Road, Suite 600, 100.
La Petite Academy, 1101 Wilkinson Trace, 100.
Eastwood Baptist Church, 500 Eastwood St., 99.
India Oven Restaurant, 1755 Scottsville Road, Suite 2, follow-up required because cleaning chemical bottle was not properly labeled, 95.
Plano Store, 3205 Plano Road, 100.
B.C. Roosters, 247 Three Springs Road, follow-up required because cleaning chemical was stored improperly, 93.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
