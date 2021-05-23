Restaurant inspections for April 15-30, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Chuck E. Cheese’s, 2625 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
The Taquerih/Gonz’s Steak Burgers, 2625 Scottsville Road, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Aramark/Carroll Knicely Conference Center, 2355 Nashville Road, 93.
Hilligan’s Bar & Grill, 1265 College St., passed follow-up inspection, 98.
Mex-Out, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 107, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 95.
India Oven Restaurant, 1755 Scottsville Road, Suite 2, Second follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 94.
Olympic Bar & Grill, 166 St. Charles Street, follow-up required because permit holder did not demonstrate knowledge regarding employee health responsibilities and foodborne illnesses, 96.
Mediterranean Food Store, 103C Creekwood Ave., passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Dishman McGinnis Cafeteria, 375 Glen Lily Road, 100.
Target, 160 American Ave., 100.
W.R. McNeill Elementary School, 1800 Creason Way, 100.
Parker-Bennett Curry Elementary School, 165 Webb Drive, 100.
Holy Trinity Lutheran School, 553 Ashmoor, 100.
Hyatt Place Bowling Green Food Service, 1347 Center St., follow-up required because there was no vomit and diarrhea kit available, 98.
1300 Restaurant LLC, d/b/a Hideout, 1306 Center St., Suite 101, 100.
440 Main Restaurant & Bar, 440 E. Main Ave., follow-up required because employees were drinking in unauthorized area; cut lemons were not maintained at proper temperature; and steel cleaner and hardwood cleaner stored above clean items and next to food, 86.
Rally’s, 1901 Russellville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature (cold holding unit was out of service and ice was used for cold holding), 97.
Crossroads IGA, 7604 Russellville Road, 99.
Minit Mart, 4455 Russellville Road, follow-up required because meats and pizza toppings were out of date in walk-in cooler and pizza station; food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized and there was no sanitizing solution in food prep area; TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature (chicken tenders were not held at 135 degrees or above), 87.
Big League BBQ, 306A Old Morgantown Road, follow-up required because there was bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods, 94.
Simply Gina, 5520 Thomas Court, 99.
South Warren Middle/High School, 8140 Nashville Road, 100.
Bundles of Joy, 543 Second Ave., 99.
The Pit Stop, 3315 Louisville Road, 99.
Puerto Vallarta, 1632 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 88.
Shogun Bistro, 761 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because person in charge did not demonstrate food safety knowledge; there was bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; and there was no HAACP plan in place to protect sushi rice from food-borne illness, 80.
Chick-Fil-A, 3162 Scottsville Road, 99.
Bowling Green High School, 1801 Rockingham Ave., 100.
Phresh Taste LLC, 421 Scott Way, 99.
Pizza Hut, 2450 Nashville Road, 97.
Pizza Hut, 1200-C Smallhouse Road, 95.
Mirela’s Events and Desserts Catering, 401 Day Star Circle, 99.
VFW Post 1298, 1965 Ky. 185, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy (milk and coffee creamer), expired barbecue meat and expired heavy whipping cream, 88.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
