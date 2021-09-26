Restaurant inspections for Sept. 20-23, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Hickory & Oak, 705 State St., Unit 54, 97.
Speedway, 2401 Nashville Road, 99.
W.R. McNeill Elementary School, 1800 Creason Way, 99.
The Den (Aramark), 1770 Avenue of Champions, 100.
Taqueria Yeafteria Los Vazquez, 850 Morgantown Road, 96.
Little Scholar House, 701 Brownslock Road, 99.
T.C. Cherry Elementary School, 1001 Liberty Ave., 100.
South Warren/Middle High School, 8140 Nashville Road, 100.
Domino’s Pizza, 2201-A Stonehenge Ave., follow-up required because employees eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area (employee water bottle on pizza boxing station); and there were flies present in the kitchen area at the time of inspection, 95.
Alternative Suspension Program, 877 Jackson St., 100.
Texas Roadhouse, 3353 Nell O’Bryan Court, 100.
Crossroads IGA, 535 Three Springs Road, follow-up required because cleaning chemical(s) stored improperly, 93.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.