Restaurant inspections for Aug. 23-Sept. 13, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Awaken Bakery, 314 East Main St., 98.
Taqueria Yeaffteria Loz Vazquez, 850 Morgantown Road, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 95.
Lost River Pizza, 2440 Nashville Road, follow-up required because of mold-like substance present inside of ice machine, 96.
Stockyard Cafe, 4350 Louisville Road, 96.
Montana Grille, 1740 Scottsville Road, 94.
Ebenezer Restaurant, 1901 Russellville Road, follow-up required because the person in charge doesn’t demonstrate food safety knowledge; personal food was stored in top of reach-in unit over restaurant food; food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized (no sanitizer use at time of visit); TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature in buffet area (no documentation of time as a control); no labeling or timers indicating when TCS foods are to be placed in cooling units or time when they were originally cooked; and there were no written procedures for using time as a public health control for buffet area, 73.
Taco Bell, 2460 Nashville Road, 100.
Frank’s Bar B Que, 412 Raven, 97.
KidzWorld, 160 Kelly Road, 99.
Aramark Chick-fil-A, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Aramark The Den, 1770 Avenue of Champions, 100.
Danny’s Pasta Co. and Focacciaria, 825 College St., 99.
Burger King, 6840 Louisville Road, 100.
Popeyes, 3004 Nashville Road, 97.
Auntie Anne’s, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
First Baptist Church, 621 E. 12th Ave., 100.
Panda Express, 2500 Scottsville Road, 99.
Papa John’s, 1922 Russellville Road, 98.
The Kidz Club, 1347 Ky. 185, Suite 2, 100.
Crunchy Creations, 636 Center St., 100.
La Placita Antojitos, 830 Old Morgantown Road, follow-up required because of a mold-like substance present inside of ice machine lid; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 91.
Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green, 1807 Cave Mill Road, 98.
Oakland Elementary School, 2492 Church St., 100.
Crossroads IGA (Derby’s Pizza), 3954 Ky. 185, 99.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1971 Cave Mill Road, 99.
Subway, 624 S. Main St., Smiths Grove, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized; no sanitizer bucket present at time of inspection; and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature in sandwich topping cooling unit, 94.
Anna’s Greek Restaurant, 1202 State St., 98.
Rita’s Italian Ice Frozen Custard, 1840 Christian Care Way, 100.
Wing Stop, 2435 Nashville Road, follow-up required because nozzle to soda machine was unclean with food residue; ice machine was unclean with residue on lid; and the walk-in cooler was not maintained at proper temperature, 91.
Domino’s, 2201-A Stonehenge Ave., follow-up required because there were unlabeled chemical bottles present in establishment; and there was the presence of insects (abundance of flies in establishment), 92.
7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee, 2962 Scottsville Road, 96.
Alternative Suspension Program, 877 Jackson St., 100.
Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation, 1300 Campbell Lane, 96.
Huck’s Convenient Store, 601 Hennessy Way, 100.
The Crave Food Truck, 906 Valley View, 99.
Subway, 2625 Scottsville Road, 98.
McDonald’s, 3080 Scottsville Road, 100.
Pizza Hut, 2450 Nashville Road, 99.
Papa John’s, 390 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
The 30 Bird, 1058 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
American Legion, 208 Dishman Lane, 96.
Sloan Convention Center, 1001 Wilkinson Trace, 98.
Warren Central High School, 449 Morgantown Road, 100.
Steak N Shake, 1680 Scottsville Road, 98.
Krystal, 2704 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature in prep fridge and reach-in freezer unit, 94.
Qdoba Mexican Grill and Food Truck, 1971 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Jennings Creek Elementary School, 2617 Russellville Road, follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 94.
Outback Steakhouse, 3260 Scottsville Road, 99.
Domino’s, 3901 Scottsville Road, 100.
St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 434 Church St., 100.
St. Joseph Elementary School, 416 Church St., 100.
Providence Coffee House and Marketplace, 3031 Nashville Road, 97.
William H. Natcher Elementary School, 1434 Cave Mill Road, 100.
Brusters Real Ice Cream, 2712 Scottsville Road, 100.
Plano Elementary School, 2632 Plano Road, 98.