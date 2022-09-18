Restaurant inspections for Aug. 24-Sept. 14, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Taste of Europe Mobile Food Truck, 367 Lost River Lane, 98.
Aramark (The Den), 1770 Avenue of Champions, 100.
La Placita Antojitos, 830 Old Morgantown Road, 93.
Ebenezer Restaurant, 1901 Russellville Road, Suite 202, follow-up required because employee eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; and hands not washed to prevent contamination from previous task, 87.
Oriental Steakhouse, 1038 Chestnut St., 98.
Montana Grille, 1740 Scottsville Road, 98.
Rich Pond Elementary School Cafe, 530 Rich Pond Road, 100.
Awaken Bakery, 314 E. Main St., 100.
Alley Pub & Pizza, 422 1/2 East Main St., 98.
Mi Pueblo Viejo, 2323 Nashville Road, 99.
The 30 Bird, 1058 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Los Volcanoes Mexican Restaurant, 3068 Old Morgantown Road, 94.
Hyatt Place Bowling Green Food Service, 1347 Center St., 99.
Sonic Drive-In, 2375 Gary Farms Blvd., 97.
Huck’s Convenient Store, 601 Hennessy Way, 97.
Flea Land of Bowling Green, 1100 Three Springs Road, 100.
Aramark Chick-fil-A, 1096 College Heights Blvd., 98.
Aramark Papa Johns, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 99.
Aramark Steak N Shake, 1096 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Aramark Red Zone, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
China Express, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 96.
Cafe Kindness, 937 College St., 100.
V02 Coffee Roasters, 937 College St., 100.
Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill, 191 Cumberland Trace Road, 94.
Lotus Express/Suki Hana, 2625 Scottsville Road, 97.
Chuck E. Cheese, 2625 Scottsville Road, 100.
Doug’s Motor City Bar and Grill, 191 Cumberland Trace Road, passed follow-up inspection, 96.
Stingray Grill, 350 Corvette Drive, 100.
S&D Soul Favorites, 729 Chestnut St., 99.
Baked BG LLC, 825 College St., 100.
Lost River Pizza Co. Mobile, 2440 Nashville Road, 100.
The Copper Kettle, 1501 Richards Road, 100.
Beijing Tokyo, 2945 Scottsville Road, Suite 19, 92.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 2545 Scottsville Road, 99.
Lost River Pizza Co., 2440 Nashville Road, Suite 106/107, 99.
St. Joseph Elementary School, 416 Church St., 100.
St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 434 Church St., 100.
Taqueria Yeaffteria Los Vazquez, 850 Morgantown Road, 97.
BG Shakery, 2800 Scottsville Road, 99.
Alvaton Express, 10053 Alvaton Road, 97.
Providence Coffee House and Marketplace, 3031 Nashville Road, 97.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.