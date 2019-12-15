Restaurant inspections for Dec. 5-11, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Buckhead Kitchen and Bar, 1760 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because hand-washing sink was not located to allow convenient use by employees in food preparation, food dispensing and/or ware washing areas; paint was stored behind register counter on the floor with cups; cleaning agents were stored in the bar on the shelf with ginger beer; there was no consumer advisory for raw/undercooked food and/or otherwise processed to eliminate pathogens; and chicken and other items in warmer beside flat-top on cook line were at 100 degrees; 88.
Montana Grille, 1740 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area; and there were unlabeled bottles in the kitchen area; 93.
Granny’s Too, 416 Dishman Lane, 100.
Fifth Street Diner, 430 Center St., 93.
Cue Time, 532 Three Springs Road, 100.
Bowling Green Country Club, 251 Beech Bend Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized (ice machines and soft drink machines); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food should be consumed, sold or discarded; 93.
Bowling Green KOA, 1960 Three Springs Road, 100.
Walmart, 150 Walton Ave., 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
