Restaurant inspections for July 22-23, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Top of the Hill Nutrition, 140 River Place Ave., Suite B, follow-up required because there was employee medicine in the food prep area and cleaning chemicals were stored with food products; 92.
Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center, 1020 Kentucky St., 100.
Red Lobster, 2525 Scottsville Road, 100.
New Life Church Tender Care Early Learning Center, 1423 Scottsville Road, 100.
Arcadia Senior Living, 618 Lovers Lane, 97.
The Pit Stop, 3315 Louisville Road, 99.
Bridgepointe at Village Manor, 1800 Westen St., 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.