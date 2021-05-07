Restaurant inspections for April 28-May 5, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Kroger, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because canned food products had severe dents; sanitizer in the deli department was not at a proper concentration; and chemicals were stored above the three-compartment sink in the seafood and meat department prep area, 81.
Minit Mart, 3011 Nashville Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized (dough build-up on dough prep station and sanitizer buckets were not set up), 91.
Fifth Street Diner, 430 Center St., follow-up required because TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature, 86.
Liberty Kids Child Care, 1347 Ky. 185, Suite 6, 99.
Kroger Coffee Shop, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
AFC Sushi, 350 U.S 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration, 94.
Meijer, 1676 Westpark Drive, 99.
Behar One LLC, 728 Old Morgantown Road, 98.
Puerto Vallarta, 741 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 92.
Wing Stop, 2435 Nashville Road, 95.
El Mazatlan, 2435 Nashville Road, follow-up required because TCS foods weren't cooked at proper temperature requirement, 87.
Burger & Bowl, 1131 Fairview Ave., 99.
Garcia's Grill, 1689 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because employees were eating, drinking or smoking in unauthorized area (employee drink sitting on cutting board); canned food products observed that indicated severe dents (tomato product); and food stored in warmer not stored at 135 degrees or above, 81.
Raising Canes, 1777 Campbell Lane, 95.
Mellow Mushroom, 1035 Chestnut St., follow-up required because there was no kit response to bodily fluid events; hot holding unit was not maintaining temperature at 135 degrees or above, 92.
Potter Gray Elementary School, 610 Wakefield Drive, 100.
Subway, 1355 Veterans Memorial Blvd., follow-up required because person in charge didn't demostrate food safety knowledge; management did not demonstrate knowledge regarding employee health responsibilities; no vomit and diarrhea event kit available; and chemicals were stored above the three-compartment sink, 86.
LaQuinta Inn and Suites, 1953 Mel Browning St., follow-up required because there was no vomit and diarrhea event kit available; and there was no approved sanitizer for food contact surfaces available (sanitizers should be iodine, chlorine or ammonia based and approved for food contact surfaces), 93.
Starbucks, 617 Hennessy Way, 100.
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant, 1971 Cave Mill Road, follow-up required because there were no parasite destruction records; the ice machine showed black residue near the ice dispenser; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; the permit holder was not monitoring/providing to the regulatory authority procedural records from monitoring/verification of the HACCP plan, 82.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation
