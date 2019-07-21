Restaurant inspections for July 5-16, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
WKU Agricultural Exposition Center, 406 Elrod Road, 100.
Cheddar’s, 701 Campbell Lane, 100.
Canteen Service Co., 4811 Nashville Road, 100.
La Gala Jake’s Cafe, 601 State St., follow-up required toxic chemicals were stored near food product (spray bottles missing labels); 96.
India Oven Restaurant, 1755 Scottsville Road, Suite 2, 99.
Christian Health Center, 1800 Westen Ave., follow-up required because canned food products observed indicated swelling, leaking, rusting or severe dents; and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature; 97.
Raw, 432 E. Main St., 98.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
