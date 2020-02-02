Restaurant inspections for Jan. 14-30, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
The Olive Garden, 3220 Scottsville Road, 100.
Waffle House, 150 Three Springs Road, 100.
Warren Jumbo Buffet, 1555 Campbell Lane, 93.
Granny’s Childcare/Learning Center, 3278 Nashville Road, 100.
India Oven Restaurant, 1755 Scottsville Road, Suite 2, passed follow-up inspection, 98.
Bowling Green High School, 1801 Rockingham Lane, 100.
WKU Campus Child, 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
Riley’s Bakery, 819 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
St. Joseph’s Parish Center, 434 Church St., 100.
The Bike Rack Bistro, 855 Broadway Ave., 100.
Crossroads IGA, 7604 Russellville Road, 98.
T Mart, 1205 Adams St., 99.
Minit Mart, 3810 Scottsville Road, 97.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
