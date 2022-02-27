Restaurant inspections for Feb. 11-23, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
The Dog Pen, 149 Elm Court, 100.
Bowling Green Junior High School, 900 Campbell Lane, 99.
Kennedy Restaurant, 2508 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 89.
Holy Trinity Lutheran School, 553 Ashmoor, 100.
A Taste of Sunshine, 305 Graham Drive, Suite B, 100.
Cracker Barrel, 1960 Mel Browning St., 100.
Alternative Suspension Program, 877 Jackson St., 99.
Panera Bread, 1770 Campbell Lane, Suite C, 100.
Lost River Pizza, 2440 Nashville Road, 96.
Sonic, 2294 Louisville Road, 96.
Aramark (The Den), 1700 Avenue of Champions, 100.
T.C. Cherry Elementary School, 1001 Liberty Ave., 99.
The 30 Bird, 1058 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
Baked BG LLC, 825 College St., 100.
Tsunami T3, 1689 Campbell Lane, 96.
Aramark (Chick-fil-A), 1906 College Heights Blvd, 100.
Aramark (Steak N Shake), 1906 College Heights Blvd., 99.
Aramark (Papa Johns), 1906 College Heights Blvd., 100.
AFC Sushi, 711 Campbell Lane, 100.
La Petite Academy, 1101 Wilkinson Trace, 100.
Lunch Box Cafe, 824 Center St., passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Building Blocks Child Care Center, 105 Laurel Ave., Smiths Grove, 100.
Taco Bell, 605 Main St., Smiths Grove, 99.
Lost River Elementary School, 450 Modern Way, 100.
Mi Pueblo Viejo, 2323 Nashville Road, follow-up required because there was expired Grade A dairy (immediately discarded); and there was an open ketchup can in the walk-in cooler, 93.
Charter Senior Living of Bowling Green, 445 Middle Bridge Road, 99.
Oakland Elementary School, 2492 Church St., 99.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.