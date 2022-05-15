Restaurant inspections for April 20-May 12, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Subway, 650 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because of improper date marking and disposition, 98. Passed immediate follow-up inspection, 100.
Cookie Depot & Creamery, 760 Campbell Lane, Suite 108, 93.
Little Caesars, 801A Campbell Lane, 100.
Dunkin’ Donuts, 2435 Nashville Road, follow-up required because person in charge must demonstrate knowledge and perform duties; improper date marking and disposition; food contact surfaces needed to be cleaned and sanitized; and food needs to be in good condition, safe and unadulterated, 85.
Burger King, 3020 Scottsville Road, 99.
Little Caesars, 430 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 100.
McDonald’s, 612 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 99.
Shogun Express, 4665 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food surfaces need to be cleaned and sanitized; and toxic substances need to be properly identified, stored and used, 86.
Cici’s Pizza, 760 Campbell Lane, Suite 117, 93.
WKU L.D. Brown Ag Expo Center, 406 Elrod Road, 100.
Minit Mart, 3011 Nashville Road, 97.
Panda, 330 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, passed follow-up inspection, 99.
Taueria Birriera Jalisco, 509 Makenzie Ave., 100.
2 Amigos, 1200 Smallhouse Road, Suite A, 99.
Kroger, 350 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, passed follow-up inspection, 100.
Taqueria El Asador, 1588 Memphis Junction Road, Lot 13, 100.
Gina Lynn’s, 2508 Russellville Road, 99.
Ichiban Japanese Restaurant, 1971 Cave Mill Road, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized (no sanitizer solution was present in the kitchen area or sushi area; build-up was present on the drink nozzle on fountain drink machine); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded, 83.
Jet’s Pizza, 1625 Campbell Lane, follow-up required because there was unwholesome salami in opened package sitting in liquid in pan and spoiled provolone cheese, stored in unused cooler (employee noted she was not aware there was food stored in the cooler, food discarded immediately); and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded (toppings were unlabeled at pizza making station), 89.
The Cake Shop, 10551 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, 100.
Boyce Store, 10551 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, 100.
JD’s to Go, 1200 Smallhouse Road, Unit B, follow-up required because cold-holding unit close to the front door was not holding food at the proper temperature on the top and bottom parts of the unit; bottle of chemicals in the ware-washing sink was not labeled, 90.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months.
by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.