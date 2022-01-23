Restaurant inspections for Jan. 4-19, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Five Star, 5972 Nashville Road, 100.
Minit Mart, 810 Morgantown Road, 96.
Comfort Suites Retail, 1211 Kenilwood Way, 98.
Minit Mart, 150 Scotty’s Way, follow-up required because food-contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized (no sanitizing buckets present in food prep area, immediately corrected), 95.
Signature Health Care and Rehab, 550 High St., 100.
Geno’s Italian Deli, 1751 Scottsville Road, 100.
Carniceria Cuautepec, 306A Old Morgantown Road, 100.
Restaurant inspections for Dec. 9-Jan. 11 according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Huck’s, 2914 Russellville Road, 97.
Bowling Green KOA, 1960 Three Springs Road, 99.
Juicy Seafood, 801 Campbell Lane, 99.
F.O. Moxley Community Center, 225 E. Third Ave., 98.
Bowling Green Food Mart, 4805 Nashville Road, 99.
Que Pasa Tacos Inc., 2440 Nashville Road, Suite 101, 99.
The Hive Nutrition of Smiths Grove, 114 E. 1st St., 100.
Parkway Shell Food Mart, 2750 Russellville Road, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned or sanitized (sanitizing solution was low in the spray bottles and sanitizer bucket); and TCS food was not maintained at proper temperature (pulled from warmer display); 90.
Q Peachtree, 5851 Scottsville Road, 100.
Griff’s Deli, 1640 Scottsville Road, 99.
Tan Tan’s Home Cooking and Catering, 105 Old Porter Pike, 98.
Bajio’s Mexican Restaurant, 1567 River St., 91.
Speedway, 3208 Scottsville Road, 99.
Kyoto Gardens, 760 Campbell Lane, 97.
Emmanuel Daycare-Preschool, 923 Main St., 99.
ABC Children’s Academy, 1740 Cave Mill Road, Suite B, 100.
Gas N Go Inc., 2229 Nashville Road, 100.
Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill, 2450 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food and/or ice was adulterated or contaminated (ice machine had mold-like substance present); the approved sanitizing solution for manual/mechanical ware-washing was not at the proper concentration (manager contacted chemical representative for a service call to adjust concentration); and there were unlabeled sprayer bottles (manager immediately corrected; additional bottles were found unmarked and manager noted they were new bottles and had not been labeled yet; manager noted she would label right away), 91.
Creative Children’s Learning Centers, 2930 North Mill Ave., 99.
Golden Hibachi Buffet, 600 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, follow-up required because there were no parasite destruction records; food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed, sold or discarded; and there was no pH meter or monitoring of sushi rice (no HACCP plan available), 88.
Local Taco, 430 U.S. 31-W By-Pass, 95.
Osaka Sushi Train, 2425 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because there were no parasite destruction records; and the pH of the sushi rice was measured around 6-7 and pH meter used is meant for measuring pH of soil, not for foods (no calibration of chemicals was available and there was no pH log), 92.
Crossroads, 5499 Scottsville Road, 99.
IGA Express Shell, 3380 Louisville Road, 97.
Gerard’s 1907 Tavern, 935 College St., 99.
Stoneybrooke Farm Food Trailer, 2480 Richpond Road, 100.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.