Restaurant inspections for April 13-14, according to the Barren River District Health Department:
Alternative Suspension Program, 877 Jackson St., 99.
The Taquerih/Gonz’s Steak Burgers, 2625 Scottsville Road, Ste. F-4, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food should be consumed, sold or discarded, 87.
BP Fastrac, 2926 Nashville Road, Suite A, follow-up required because food contact surfaces were not cleaned and sanitized; and food was not clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food should be consumed, sold or discarded, 85.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.
