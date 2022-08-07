Best Western, 1940 Mel Browning St., follow-up required because of improper cold holding temperatures, 95.
State Street United Methodist Church, 1101 State St., 98.
Chandler Park Assisted Living, 2643 Chandler Drive, follow-up required because of improper cold holding temperatures, 93.
Christ Episcopal Church, 1215 State St., 100.
Hopkins Center, 460 S. College St., Woodburn, follow-up required because improper cooling time and temperature, 94.
Community Action of Southern Kentucky, 200 E. Fourth St., 99.
The Smoothie & Pretzel Co., 2625 Scottsville Road, follow-up required because food needs to be in good condition, safe and unadulterated, 94.
Bridgepointe at Village Manor, 1800 Western St., 99.
Christian Health Center, Village Manor, 1800 Westen St., follow-up required because of improper cold holding temperatures, 91.
Fern Terrace Lodge, 1030 Shive Lane, 100.
Super 8, 250 Cumberland Trace, 97.
– Restaurants are inspected at least once every six months by Barren River District Health Department inspectors who use a 44-item checklist to evaluate a restaurant’s cleanliness, food handling and storage. Follow-up inspections are done if needed. A restaurant has 10 days to correct its problem if it scores below an 85 or is cited for a critical violation.